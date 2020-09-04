Towers Watson Investors Win Cert. In $456M Willis Merger Suit

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 9:56 PM EDT) -- A Virginia federal judge on Friday certified a class of thousands of investors who claim the merger that formed Willis Towers Watson PLC undervalued Towers Watson and overcompensated its CEO, finding that the allegations and proposed damages model in the suit are common to all class members and deserve class treatment. Virginia-based Towers Watson & Co. and London-headquartered Willis Group Holdings PLC announced in 2015 that the London-based insurance brokerage would pick up the Virginia professional services firm in the all-stock deal worth roughly $18 billion. Investors claimed in their consolidated suit that they received less than the true, fair value...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS