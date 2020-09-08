Fed. Circ. Won't Revisit Ford's Design Patent Win

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has declined to examine a recent order finding that marketers and distributors of aftermarket automotive parts and accessories have intentionally infringed 13 design patents owned by a Ford unit. A three-judge panel in June affirmed a Texas federal judge's $568,000 judgment in favor of Ford Global Technologies LLC against New World International Inc., Auto Lighthouse Plus LLC and United Commerce Centers Inc., which also includes $2.1 million in attorney fees. Ford filed the underlying suit in 2015, accusing the companies of selling aftermarket parts that copied the equipment designs covered by its patents. The trio last month urged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS