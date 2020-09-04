Ex-ComEd VP Charged With Bribery After Co. Fined $200M

Law360 (September 4, 2020, 10:23 PM EDT) -- A former Commonwealth Edison Co. executive was charged in Illinois federal court Friday with conspiracy to commit bribery and accused of paying off a state public official for legislative sway after the company admitted to a yearslong bribery scheme and agreed to pay a $200 million fine. Fidel Marquez, ComEd's former senior vice president of governmental and external affairs, paid $37,500 to an unnamed company with the intention of getting the cash in the hands of "Public Official A," identified not by name but as the speaker of the Illinois House of Representatives, implicating longtime House Speaker Mike Madigan, a Democrat...

