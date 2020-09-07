Assange Can't Delay Extradition Hearing Amid New Indictment

Law360, London (September 7, 2020, 4:42 PM BST) -- A judge refused on Monday to prevent the U.S. from using new allegations linking Julian Assange to hacking groups to extradite him on espionage charges, denying his attempt to limit or postpone the case. Supporters of the WikiLeaks founder gathered at the Central Criminal Court as the second part of the U.S. attempt to extradite him started. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) The WikiLeaks founder appeared at London's Central Criminal Court on the first day of the second part of the attempt by the U.S. to extradite him. Assange is wanted to face charges that he violated the U.S. Espionage Act by conspiring...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS