ECJ Backs Musicians In Irish Royalty Spat With Labels

Law360, London (September 8, 2020, 4:30 PM BST) -- Europe's highest court gave U.S. musicians a boost on Tuesday in their battle with major record labels over royalties, saying that recording artists outside Europe have to get a cut of the profits when their music is broadcast in Ireland. The European court handed down the preliminary ruling at the request of Ireland's High Court, where a musicians' group has sued over royalties. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert) The European Court of Justice handed down the preliminary ruling at the request of Ireland's High Court, where a Dublin-based musicians' group, Recorded Artists Actors Performers Ltd., has sued over royalties for all its...

