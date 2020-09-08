Kirkland Steers GI Partners To $1.8B Data Infrastructure Fund

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:52 AM EDT) -- GI Partners, counseled by Kirkland & Ellis, wrapped up its debut data infrastructure fund after securing $1.8 billion from limited partners, with plans to target areas like data transport, wireless access and technology-enabled infrastructure, the private equity firm said Tuesday. The fund, billed as GI Data Infrastructure Fund, was oversubscribed and shot past its original target of $1.25 billion, according to a statement. The fund will invest in data centers and the above-mentioned subsectors of the data infrastructure asset class, with a primary focus on North America. Steve Smith, a managing director of GI Partners who served as CEO of data...

