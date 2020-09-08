General Mills To Alter Labels To End 'No Artificial Flavors' Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:54 PM EDT) -- General Mills Inc. has agreed to place an asterisk next to "no artificial flavors" labels on fruit-flavored snacks in a nonmonetary deal to end a proposed false advertising class action, according to a bid for preliminary approval that could score attorneys $725,000. While the class of thousands of fruit snack buyers won't see any cash from the proposed deal, the cost of the changes to 151 of the company's products — including Gushers, Fruit by the Foot and snacks that resemble characters from "Scooby Doo" and "Star Wars" — will cost General Mills about $450,000, according to the bid filed Friday....

