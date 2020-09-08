Ga. High Court Says Atty Can Arbitrate Malpractice Dispute

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A Georgia litigator didn't take advantage of a former client by including an arbitration clause in his retention agreement, and a trial court was wrong to find the clause unenforceable, the Georgia Supreme Court held Tuesday. J. Darren Summerville of The Summerville Firm LLC, a litigation boutique, had a valid arbitration agreement with former client Innovative Images LLC, the high court said. It affirmed a Georgia Court of Appeals decision that a trial court erred when it denied Summerville's motion to dismiss the case and compel arbitration. According to the opinion, Summerville included a mandatory arbitration clause in his agreement with Innovative,...

