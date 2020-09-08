States, Industry Urge Court To Finally Sink Methane Rule

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Several states and industry groups urged a Wyoming federal judge to finally lay to rest a four-year legal battle by vacating an Obama-era rule restricting methane emissions from natural gas wells on public and tribal lands, pointing to the government's own admission that the rule is unlawful. Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Texas, the Western Energy Alliance and the Independent Petroleum Association of America urged the court to invalidate the rule Friday on the basis that it exceeds the U.S. Bureau of Land Management's authority by targeting air pollution rather than mineral leasing. The industry groups said the "ping-ponging regulatory regime" has...

