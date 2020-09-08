Marriott Unit Beats RICO Claim Over 'Gratuities' At Pa. Resorts

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Marriott International unit Starwood Hotels beat claims that the 18% "gratuity" it added to guests' bills at some of its resorts violated racketeering law, after a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Tuesday that the guests who brought the claims didn't have standing because they weren't directly harmed. U.S. District Judge Jennifer P. Wilson said plaintiffs Erica and Isaac Simchon lacked standing to bring the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organization Act claim against Starwood because they hadn't shown they otherwise wouldn't have tipped, were denied services they had paid for, or were directly injured by the company allegedly withholding "gratuities" from the employees...

