Snowflake Leads Fall IPO Rush With $2.7B Debut Plans

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 7:01 PM EDT) -- Snowflake on Tuesday led a pack of five companies to announce initial public offering terms, saying it hopes to raise roughly $2.7 billion at midpoint amid the post-Labor Day surge in IPOs. Snowflake Inc. said it plans to offer 28 million shares for $75 to $85 apiece and sell $500 million worth of common stock in parallel private placement deals. The Cooley-led database software provider was one of at least five companies to disclose its IPO expectations Tuesday, and at those terms, its debut would be larger than the other four combined. Snowflake was joined by food and beverage packager Pactiv...

