Trump Extends Offshore Drilling Ban For Southeast States

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed a memorandum prohibiting offshore drilling for oil and natural gas off the coasts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina for 10 years. It's a change of pace from a five-year offshore leasing plan proposed by the U.S. Department of the Interior that would have opened up nearly all federal waters to potential drilling, including waters in the Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. Appearing at a campaign event in Jupiter, Florida, Trump said limiting some offshore areas from drilling won't stop U.S. energy production. "We can take this step and the next step while remaining the No. 1...

