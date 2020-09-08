9th Circ. Revives Alaska Native's Chemical Pollution Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:21 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit has revived a lawsuit against the federal government over chemical pollution that affected an Alaska Native allotment used for traditional subsistence living, saying the record didn't support the lower court's tossing of a claim that the government failed to address safety concerns 30 years ago. A three-judge panel ruled on Friday that the Alaska federal court wrongly dismissed property owner Emily Nanouk's suit brought under the Federal Tort Claims Act in the case involving the release of hazardous chemicals from the site of a nearby military facility. The act is designed to compensate people who have suffered personal...

