Baylor Scott & White Fights Cert. In Health Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT) -- Baylor Scott & White Health has slammed a class certification bid lodged by a group of health care professionals claiming the health care system improperly deducted from their pay, arguing there's not enough similarity among the named plaintiffs, who worked at three hospitals and held different jobs. Baylor Scott & White and its affiliate HealthTexas Provider Network told U.S. District Judge David C. Godbey on Monday that the lawsuit lacks the similarity among class members that's a "hallmark" of collective actions. "Plaintiffs vague allegations and five identical declarations do not come close to showing that this case satisfies the standard for conditional...

