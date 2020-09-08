White House Pushes Cybersecurity Principles For Space Tech

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- The White House has released a list of broadly outlined cybersecurity principles for developers of satellites and other systems used in outer space, citing the risk of such technology being hit with cyberattacks. In a policy directive issued Friday, the Trump administration said that space-based technology, which plays a role in global communications, navigation, weather monitoring and other services, could be viewed by malicious cyber actors as a target — and could have implications for national security in the event of a breach. The directive instructs developers of satellites and other technology in orbit to design systems using an approach that...

