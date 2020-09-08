Calif. Newspaper Must Pay $2M In Long-Running Labor Fight

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A National Labor Relations Board judge has ordered the publisher of the Santa Barbara News-Press to cough up more than $2 million in overdue back pay to two fired workers and dozens of others whose work it shifted to subcontractors amid labor unrest over a decade ago. Administrative Law Judge Dickie Montemayor on Friday docked newspaper owner Wendy McCaw and her Ampersand Publishing for defying the labor board's 2012 ruling that Ampersand committed a host of labor law violations after workers joined the International Brotherhood of Teamsters in 2007, resolving a longstanding dispute over how much the company owes. Judge Montemayor...

