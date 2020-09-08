Ill. Panel Tosses Investors' Appeal Over $7M Scheme

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court has said it doesn't have jurisdiction to hear an appeal over the partial dismissal of investors' claims that a Chicago bank played a role in a Ponzi scheme that caused them to lose $7 million. The court concluded Friday that the investors' case was only partially dismissed, meaning it's not yet ready to be heard on appeal. John Praither and Marcello Caliva claim in their proposed class action that Northbrook Bank and Trust Co. knew Tamer Moumen set up Northbrook accounts as part of a Ponzi scheme but didn't do anything to stop him. A lower court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS