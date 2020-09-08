Nev. Pot Licensing 'Contaminated,' But Judge Says No Redo

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Nevada state court judge has issued a long-awaited ruling on the legality of the state's 2018 recreational marijuana licensing process, finding that there were a number of problems with the way the state issued the licenses but not enough to void them altogether. Clark County District Court Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez said in the Thursday ruling that Nevada's Department of Taxation, which oversaw the state's recreational marijuana licensing until July, issued some regulations that overstepped its authority and gave some applicants more information than others in the lead-up to the deadline. But there isn't enough evidence to support an award of...

