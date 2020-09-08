Jury Says Insurer Owes $4.5M Over Delayed OK To Surgery

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- An Arizona federal jury has awarded $4.5 million to an electrical company worker injured in a fall, agreeing that American Family Insurance caused him neurological injury by delaying approval for a spinal decompression surgery. The jury on Friday awarded $300,000 for future medical costs and $4.2 million for pain and suffering to Greg Jarman, who sued American Family Insurance Co. over delays in care for injuries he said arose from an on-the-job fall in 2015. The jury agreed that American Family breached its covenant of good faith and fair dealing, and that Jarman's injuries were "at least in part" the result...

