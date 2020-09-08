Jeld-Wen, Masonite Cut $75M Deal To End Door Price-Fix Suits

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Jeld-Wen and Masonite — two doormakers locked in a fight with hundreds of buyers who say they conspired to hike up the price of their products — have worked out a pair of settlements worth $75 million to put those claims to bed, according to an SEC filing. Masonite revealed the dollar amounts behind those deals in a Friday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, telling the agency that it and Jeld-Wen had each agreed to shell out $28 million to a class of direct buyers and an additional $9.75 million to the indirect buyers. While the settlements will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS