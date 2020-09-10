Epstein Becker Adds Ex-Littler Partner To LA Office

Law360 (September 10, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Epstein Becker Green has hired a former Littler Mendelson PC partner who brings a wealth of experience handling wage-and-hour cases under various state and federal statutes — including a California employment law that Epstein Becker is currently fighting to overturn. Amy Ramsey's move to Epstein Becker's employment law practice ends her two-decade tenure at Littler, which accounted for almost all her professional experience. She said she was lured to the position through one of her former Littler partners, James J. Oh, who joined Epstein Becker's Chicago office about a year and half earlier. "He reached out then and more recently about...

