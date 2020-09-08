FTC Says 3rd Circ. Ruling Can't Help AbbVie In AndroGel Case

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission has urged the Third Circuit to ignore AbbVie Inc.'s assertion that a recent ruling involving alleged abuse of the litigation process supports the company's bid to evade claims that it used sham lawsuits to delay generic competition for its AndroGel testosterone treatment. The FTC on Friday responded to AbbVie's letter directing the court to a decision from last month in a dispute between an anti-union activist and the Pennsylvania School Boards Association — a case referred to as Campbell. AbbVie has argued that the ruling shows that even if a lawsuit is objectively baseless, that doesn't mean...

