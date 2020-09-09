8th Circ. Affirms Conviction In Medicare Kickback Scheme

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit upheld the criminal conviction Tuesday of an Illinois man who received financial kickbacks from Medicare and Medicaid reimbursements to a Missouri-based medical laboratory in exchange for testing referrals, rejecting the man's argument that he was duped into joining the conspiracy. The panel affirmed a Missouri federal jury's conviction of Reuben F. Goodwin on charges of conspiracy to violate federal health-care laws and 11 counts of health-care fraud. "We reject Goodwin's characterization of the evidence," wrote Circuit Judge L. Steven Grasz, author of Tuesday's published opinion. "Viewing the evidence in a light most favorable to the government, Goodwin voluntarily and...

