Fla. Court Tosses Investors' Fraud Claim Against Va. Attys

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge has brought an end to two real estate investors' fraud claim against Virginia-based law firm Kaplan Voekler Cunningham & Frank PLC, as he found their allegations all pertain to an attorney-client relationship, and cannot exist separately from their remaining claim of legal malpractice. In a pair of rulings issued Monday and Thursday, Tampa-based U.S. District Judge William F. Jung adopted a magistrate judge's report and recommendation and granted a motion to dismiss filed by father and son attorneys Robert R. Kaplan and Robert R. Kaplan Jr. The judge said plaintiffs Philip Kurlander and Edwin M. Stanton should...

