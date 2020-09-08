Recruiter Calls Jones Day A State Agent In MSU Probe

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Pushing back on a pair of defense dismissal bids, a former athletics recruiter told a Michigan federal judge in recent days that Jones Day was acting as a government agent when the firm and others conspired to blame the recruiter for the school's handing of sexual assault allegations. In a Friday filing focused on Jones Day investigators, ex-Michigan State University football recruiter Curtis Blackwell II said members of the BigLaw team were clearly "under the color of state law" after being hired to probe sexual assault allegations levied against MSU players. Therefore, the firm and partner Louis P. Gabel, an internal investigations...

