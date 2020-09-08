Minn. Court Reinstates $2.5M Brain Damage Award

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 6:59 PM EDT) -- A Minnesota appeals panel on Tuesday reinstated a jury's $2.5 million verdict in a suit accusing a doctor of botching a woman's knee replacement surgery, which exacerbated an infection that ultimately caused brain damage, saying the verdict was supported by the evidence. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel resolved the remaining issues in an appeal lodged by Dr. James M. Schaffhausen, who had been accused of performing knee replacement surgery on Patricia Marquardt despite signs of a preexisting infection that turned out to be methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, or MRSA, which caused the patient to suffer a brain injury. In a May...

