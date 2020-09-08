Mid-Band Spectrum Repurposing Tops FCC's Sept. Agenda

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission will work on opening up more mid-band spectrum for commercial 5G use this month while also streamlining national security reviews and investigating 911 fee diversion, agency head Ajit Pai announced Tuesday. In a blog post, Pai outlined the priorities for his agency's virtual Sept. 30 monthly meeting, at which he'll lead a vote on repurposing the 3.4 GHz band, which has long been eyed as a prime candidate for public-private use. The White House announced last month that it was working with the FCC to auction off parts of the U.S. Department of Defense-controlled band, and Pai said...

