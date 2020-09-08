Feds Urge 9th Circ. To Undo Whistleblower's Upped Award

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:01 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government urged the Ninth Circuit to lower a whistleblower's award for uncovering fraud at a Nevada hospital chain, saying she wasn't entitled to an extra million for launching fraud claims that a government agency had already been investigating. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services had been reviewing whether Renown Health had billed outpatient services as inpatient procedures to government-health insurance programs a year and a half before former Renown Health employee Cecilia Guardiola launched an ultimately successful False Claims Act suit alleging improper billing, the federal government said in a Friday brief. The government wound up recouping $3.5...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS