Mexican Co. To Seek High Court Review Of $36M Award OK

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:39 PM EDT) -- A Mexican cement company will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to consider whether the Tenth Circuit correctly enforced a $36 million arbitral award to a Bolivian investment firm, a petition the company says could be granted since the justices are hearing arguments on an identical issue next month. GCC Latinoamérica SA de CV and its parent company, Grupo Cementos de Chihuahua SAB de CV, urged the Tenth Circuit on Friday to hold off from sending the case back to the Colorado judge whose order it upheld last month, saying they intend to submit a petition for a writ of certiorari with...

