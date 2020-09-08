Swiss Court Rejects Semenya's Testosterone Limits Challenge

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The high court of Switzerland on Tuesday tossed an appeal by Olympic gold medalist runner Caster Semenya challenging last year's Court of Arbitration for Sport decision to uphold testosterone limits for certain women's track events, finding the decision did not violate public policy or Semenya's fundamental human rights. The Swiss Federal Supreme Court said it did not have reason to reverse the May 2019 CAS ruling challenging the new testosterone limits imposed by World Athletics, the international governing body for track and field sports. The CAS decision held that though the World Athletics testosterone limits are discriminatory, they are a "necessary, reasonable...

