Judge Doesn't Buy Lowe's 'Implausible' Bid To Toss Wage Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:06 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge refused to pare down a proposed class action accusing Lowe's of failing to pay workers for preshift computer time, calling the notion that the home improvement store wasn't aware employees would need to spend time logging in "implausible." U.S. District Judge Kenneth D. Bell rejected Lowe's partial motion to dismiss on Saturday, concluding that employee Misty Martin had sufficiently backed up her North Carolina wage claims as well as breach of contract and unjust enrichment claims in court. Her suit also includes a collective action claim under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which was not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS