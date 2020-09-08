Taiwanese Magnate Wants 5th Circ. To Toss $79M Judgment

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Taiwanese shipping magnate told the Fifth Circuit he shouldn't have to pay a $79 million judgment to Wilmington Trust NA because a Texas judge wrongly reopened the case and held a hearing while the magnate was in a London prison. Hsin Chi Su, the former CEO of Taiwan Maritime Transportation Company Ltd., was imprisoned in England for contempt of court in a separate case between March 2019 and April 2020, according to a brief filed Tuesday in which he argues he wasn't properly notified of or represented at a May 2019 hearing in which a Southern District of Texas judge...

