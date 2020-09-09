Venture Fund Sues Ex-Presenters Over Rugby Podcasts

Law360, London (September 9, 2020, 5:03 PM BST) -- A venture capital fund that owns a popular British rugby podcast has sued its three former presenters for carrying on the show after the company fell into administration and was sold, claiming the men did not have permission to use its branding or solicit sponsors. Greencastle MM LLP has accused Alexander Payne, James Haskell and Michael Tindall in a filing at the High Court of passing themselves off as the faces of the rugby podcast in violation of the company's intellectual property rights. The venture fund alleged in its Aug. 20 filing, which was recently made public, that it bought the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS