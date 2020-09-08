Williams Investor's Poison Pill Suit Fast-Tracked In Chancery

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday fast-tracked a proposed class action seeking to halt poison pill takeover defense measures adopted by The Williams Cos. earlier this year, rejecting the energy giant's argument that a rush to trial is not warranted given that the investor waited months to sue. After a phone hearing, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick granted Steven Wolosky's bid to expedite proceedings, ruling that he sufficiently showed that Williams stockholders may have been harmed by the company directors' decision to adopt the poison pill measures. The vice chancellor asked the parties to confer over case scheduling and submit an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS