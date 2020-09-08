AT&T Sheds More Claims In Crypto Investor's $24M Hack Suit

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 11:27 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Tuesday trimmed claims from a cryptocurrency investor's suit accusing AT&T of failing to protect his personal data before a hack that purportedly cost him $24 million, saying the suit didn't allege the telecom giant had acted with malice. U.S. District Judge Otis D. Wright II granted AT&T's request to cut claims of deceit by concealment, misrepresentation and punitive damages of $200 million from the second amended complaint filed in March by investor Michael Terpin, who claims AT&T allowed hackers to gain access to his cellphone by swapping, or reassigning, his SIM card to them. On top...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS