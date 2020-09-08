Boy Scouts Insurer Blasts Victim Coalition's Ch. 11 Claims

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:08 PM EDT) -- An insurer for the bankrupt Boy Scouts of America on Tuesday accused an abuse victims coalition of having "privately expressed its contempt" for a Delaware Chapter 11 claims process, saying the group "believes it can exert total control over the case." Century Indemnity Co. made the assertions in an objection to a tort claimants committee motion to seal its objection to the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice's request to seal required bankruptcy court disclosures about itself, its claims and its background. BSA, however, said in a filing Tuesday that it had no objection to the coalition's request to seal its...

