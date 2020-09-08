Costco Can't Duck Falling Prosecco Injury Suit, 9th Circ. Says

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A split panel of Ninth Circuit judges found Tuesday that a lower court erred when it handed a summary judgment win to big box retailer Costco Wholesale Corporation in a customer's suit claiming a bottle of Prosecco injured him when it fell off a conveyor belt at the checkout counter. Circuit Judges Andrew J. Kleinfeld and William A. Fletcher found that the district court erred in ruling that Costco customer Robert Johnson needed to provide expert testimony, while Circuit Judge Johnnie Blakeney Rawlinson wrote in her dissenting opinion that she believed the district court had acted within its "sound discretion." In an unpublished...

