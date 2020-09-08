Apple Settles NM Patent Suit After Fed. Circ. Declines Move

Law360 (September 8, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- Apple and the University of New Mexico jointly moved Tuesday to dismiss a Federal Circuit appeal over whether Apple was properly sued in the Western District of Texas and told the district court that they have resolved the patent infringement dispute. A three-judge panel refused in June to transfer the case to California, and Apple Inc. had sought en banc review, saying it set an "extreme bar" for mandamus petitions seeking transfer while drawing amicus briefs from several tech, retail and patent groups. But the dispute has now ended before there can be any further ruling on whether the Western District...

