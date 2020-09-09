Steakhouse Chain Hit With Tip Pooling Lawsuit In Pa.

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Fogo De Chão underpays servers, bartenders and meat carvers by using illegal tip pooling practices, a former employee alleges in a new lawsuit filed in a Pennsylvania federal court against the chain of Brazilian steakhouses. In the proposed collective action, ex-Fogo De Chão employee Christian Garcia-Alvarez alleged in Tuesday's complaint that the Texas-based chain failed to pay minimum wage to about 2,000 servers, bartenders and carvers in locations around the country. The suit alleges violations of the federal Fair Labor Standards Act and the Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act. "Defendants failed to pay the federal minimum wage to Plaintiff and each member...

