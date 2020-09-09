Fla. Gov. Urges Lawmaker To Drop Suit Over High Court Pick

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 11:29 PM EDT) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis applied a full-court press Wednesday for a state representative to drop her legal challenge to his Florida Supreme Court appointee who was recently ruled ineligible, enlisting Black officials to urge her to preserve her previously stated goal of having a Black justice on the bench. The Florida Supreme Court put the ball in DeSantis' court Tuesday when it ruled 5-0 to allow Rep. Geraldine Thompson, D-Orlando, to amend her petition and ordered him to show good cause why it should not grant Thompson's request that the governor be required to immediately pick from the seven remaining eligible, certified...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS