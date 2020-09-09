Insurer Breached $5M Theft Policy, Says Gambling Site Backer

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 5:09 PM EDT) -- A major shareholder of mahjong and poker site owner GigaMedia Corp accused Hiscox Insurance Co. of breaching a $5 million employee theft policy after it was scammed into losing over $17 million, according to a suit filed in Minnesota federal court. Cumulus Investors LLC, which owns up to 33.99% of Giga's stock and claimed to be Giga's largest shareholder, said Tuesday that Hiscox refused to pay for its over $17 million losses from employee thefts and forgeries covered under the crime insurance policy. Cumulus claimed the carrier engaged in "a prolonged and pretextual claim investigation," demanded unnecessary documentation and placed it...

