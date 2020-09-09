Duracell Sues Energizer In Ongoing Battery Advertising War

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:57 PM EDT) -- Battery maker Duracell is suing rival Energizer in federal court over accusations that it violated federal false advertising laws by claiming its Max batteries last "up to 50% longer," the latest salvo in an ongoing legal war. In a new lawsuit filed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court, Duracell U.S. Operations Inc. accused Energizer Brands LLC of running a "blatantly false and deceptive advertising campaign." "The advertising at issue in this case is a clear effort by Energizer to expand its market share — at Duracell's expense — by misrepresenting key performance characteristics of its MAX batteries as compared to Duracell Coppertop...

