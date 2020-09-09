House Seeks 2nd DC Circ. Review Of McGahn Subpoena

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee asked the full D.C. Circuit to review a recent finding that the panel lacks the authority to force testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, saying the chamber's "constitutional right to obtain information" has once again been "hamstrung." In a 124-page filing Tuesday evening demanding an en banc review, the committee asserted the divided three-judge panel's Aug. 31 order "is déjà vu all over again." The panel ruled 2-1 that because Congress hasn't enacted legislation that allows for such litigation, the House doesn't have the power to seek court-ordered enforcement of a congressional subpoena directed at...

