Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

House Seeks 2nd DC Circ. Review Of McGahn Subpoena

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:04 PM EDT) -- The House Judiciary Committee asked the full D.C. Circuit to review a recent finding that the panel lacks the authority to force testimony from former White House counsel Don McGahn, saying the chamber's "constitutional right to obtain information" has once again been "hamstrung."

In a 124-page filing Tuesday evening demanding an en banc review, the committee asserted the divided three-judge panel's Aug. 31 order "is déjà vu all over again."

The panel ruled 2-1 that because Congress hasn't enacted legislation that allows for such litigation, the House doesn't have the power to seek court-ordered enforcement of a congressional subpoena directed at...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!