Senior Living Co. Still Violating BIPA, Ex-Worker Says

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A former senior living facility employee urged an Illinois federal judge to reject the company's bid to dismiss her suit over workers' fingerprints being collected without their informed consent, arguing she's raised timely claims under a constitutional biometric privacy law. Sabrina Bedford told U.S. District Judge Manish Shah on Tuesday that her former employer, Lifespace Communities Inc., shouldn't be able to dodge her biometric privacy lawsuit by arguing her claims were untimely and should be adjudicated under the state's workers' compensation regime. Lifespace's request to toss the Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuit "nowhere denies that the conduct alleged in the complaint...

