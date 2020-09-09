Blockchain Co. Fights YouTube Move To Dismiss Scam Suit

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- Blockchain startup Ripple Labs Inc. has urged a California federal judge not to dismiss its lawsuit alleging YouTube was "willfully blind" in allowing hackers to impersonate the fintech company and scam viewers out of digital currency. Ripple sent YouTube more than 350 "takedown notices," asking it to disable the scam posts, it said in its Tuesday filing opposing YouTube's July motion to dismiss. "YouTube routinely failed to respond to these notices at all," Ripple said. "When YouTube did respond, it typically did so only weeks or even months later. YouTube's position also disregards warnings from its own users and widespread media...

