Dutch Investor Can't Resume $76M Spain Award Fight

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- A Dutch renewable energy firm's lawsuit to enforce a €64.5 million ($76.23 million) arbitral award against Spain will remain on hold after a D.C. federal judge ruled Tuesday that there are too many unanswered questions relating to European Union law that could potentially affect enforcement. U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg concluded that while the question of whether to lift the stay in Masdar Solar & Wind Cooperatief UA's lawsuit "remains close," he would nevertheless keep the litigation on pause while an International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes committee decides whether the award should be annulled. Masdar, which won the...

