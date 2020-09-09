Victims Coalition Told To Release Docs In Boy Scouts' Ch. 11

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 9:49 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday ordered substantial public disclosure of retention agreements filed by an ad hoc committee for abuse victims in Boy Scouts of America's Chapter 11 case amid arguments that the restrictions masked possible ethical violations. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein's ruling followed weeks of battling over closely held details about the Coalition of Abused Scouts for Justice's arrangements with several law firms representing 12,000 or more men alleging victimization by people associated with Scouting and having potential Chapter 11 claims. The coalition and firms involved retained Brown Rudnick LLP and, initially, Blank Rome LLP to represent...

