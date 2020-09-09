WilmerHale Builds Life Sciences Presence With Boston Hire

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 4:20 PM EDT) -- WilmerHale said Wednesday it has boosted its Boston presence by adding an attorney from McDermott Will & Emery LLP who focuses on deals in the life sciences and digital health areas. Sarah Hogan, who joins WilmerHale as a partner, told Law360 that the firm has an excellent reputation for having knowledgeable lawyers in the life sciences area who are practical and solutions-oriented. "It just allows me the platform to really support my clients in everything they do and to take a very business-oriented approach from the life sciences industry perspective," she said. Hogan said she joined McDermott Will & Emery in...

