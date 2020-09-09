Pa. Justices Defend Chief Jurist Against Bias Allegations

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- Members of Pennsylvania's highest court fired back Tuesday at allegations that ex-Penn State University general counsel Cynthia Baldwin's recent reprimand was the result of either racial bias or a personal vendetta on the part of Chief Justice Thomas Saylor. Baldwin, who was the second Black woman to serve on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court before becoming Penn State's in-house counsel, has accused Justice Saylor of personally advocating for disciplinary charges to be brought against her after she caused trouble on the bench with her "minority agenda." But four current members of the court said in a statement Tuesday that Baldwin's run-in with...

