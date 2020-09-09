GM Says Recall Voids Suit Over Engine Heater Defect

Law360 (September 9, 2020, 1:54 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC is urging a Missouri federal court to throw out a proposed class suit alleging a defect in its engine block heaters causes damage to engines, saying the company has already addressed the issue with a free recall and replacement program. In a memorandum supporting its motion to dismiss Tuesday, GM and a group of Missouri dealerships slammed the complaint by named plaintiffs Charles E. Wilson, Doug Walkup, Ronetta Walkup and Kelly Andrews, saying they have a ready remedy available for their complaints but have refused to avail themselves of it. In the suit, the four allege that the...

